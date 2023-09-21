Evercore ISI Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $86.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

