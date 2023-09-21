Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,238 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.88 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

