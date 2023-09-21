Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,239 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.