Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.69 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.01.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

