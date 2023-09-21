Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

