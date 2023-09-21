Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 114.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.28. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

