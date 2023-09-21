Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.14 and a 200 day moving average of $330.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

