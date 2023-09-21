Everhart Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

