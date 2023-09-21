Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $89.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.12%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

