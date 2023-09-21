Eversource Energy to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ES opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $89.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

View Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.