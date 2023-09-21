Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 4,706 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $12,910.95.

On Monday, August 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Brett Shirk sold 10,025 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,562.75.

On Thursday, July 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $126,350.00.

Fastly Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FSLY opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 5.1% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fastly by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.