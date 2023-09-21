FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.00-18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49. FedEx also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.26.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 776.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

