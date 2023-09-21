FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $250.52, but opened at $262.00. FedEx shares last traded at $265.10, with a volume of 1,618,265 shares traded.

The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.22.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.98.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

