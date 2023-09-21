Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62. 93 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Free Report) by 123.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 11.66% of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

