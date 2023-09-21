FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.87. 819,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,050,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

The stock has a market cap of $932.48 million, a PE ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. FIGS’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,965 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $225,118.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,715,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 46,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $375,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $225,118.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,715,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,723. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

