Financial Analysis: APT Systems (APTY) versus Its Peers

APT Systems (OTCMKTS:APTY) is one of 297 public companies in the "Software—Application" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare APT Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APT Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio APT Systems N/A N/A -0.07 APT Systems Competitors $430.05 million -$9.95 million 841.80

Analyst Recommendations

APT Systems’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than APT Systems. APT Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for APT Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APT Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A APT Systems Competitors 393 1713 3617 23 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 33.02%. Given APT Systems’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APT Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares APT Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APT Systems N/A N/A N/A APT Systems Competitors -40.51% -46.57% -8.36%

Summary

APT Systems competitors beat APT Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc., a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

