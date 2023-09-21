Financial Review: Liberty Latin America (LILAB) & Its Rivals

Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report) is one of 141 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Liberty Latin America to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America Competitors -7.19% -19.35% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Latin America and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Latin America Competitors 706 2148 3970 109 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 69.67%. Given Liberty Latin America’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

29.2% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Latin America and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America N/A N/A -3.78 Liberty Latin America Competitors $8.28 billion $772.49 million -175.48

Liberty Latin America’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America. Liberty Latin America is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Liberty Latin America competitors beat Liberty Latin America on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

