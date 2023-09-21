First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. Acquires 110 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,377.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,387.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,178.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.50.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

