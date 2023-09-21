First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.12

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 893967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $146.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

