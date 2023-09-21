First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.09% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $675.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

