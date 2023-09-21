First PREMIER Bank Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,424,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.03 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

