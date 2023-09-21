First PREMIER Bank Purchases 1,357 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

