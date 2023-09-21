First PREMIER Bank Purchases 14,013 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 592.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
VYMI stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
