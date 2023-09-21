First PREMIER Bank Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $271.46 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.36. The company has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

