First PREMIER Bank Sells 843 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after acquiring an additional 596,638 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after buying an additional 821,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

