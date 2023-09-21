First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.5224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.