First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.5224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

