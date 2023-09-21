Flagstone Financial Management Boosts Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Flagstone Financial Management raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 3.8% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flagstone Financial Management owned 0.19% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,717. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

