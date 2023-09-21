Flagstone Financial Management Has $12.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853,173 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BNDX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.13. 185,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

