Flagstone Financial Management Has $5.50 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 493,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.