Flagstone Financial Management Purchases New Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 0.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flagstone Financial Management owned 0.22% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,911,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

AVRE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,991. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $325.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

