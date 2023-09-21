Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flux Power alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Johnson sold 489 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $2,004.90.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $38,888.10.

Flux Power Stock Performance

FLUX opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flux Power by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,185,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 86,678 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLUX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flux Power

Flux Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.