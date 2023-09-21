Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Michael Johnson sold 489 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $2,004.90.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $38,888.10.
FLUX opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.
Several research firms have weighed in on FLUX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Friday, September 15th.
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
