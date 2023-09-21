Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading 4.6% Higher

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.55. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

