Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 612450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fortune Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.