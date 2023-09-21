Frankie S. Renda Purchases 2,800 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) CEO Frankie S. Renda bought 2,800 shares of Southland stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $19,376.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,490,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,513,270.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SLND opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on SLND shares. DA Davidson downgraded Southland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Southland from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southland by 1,458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southland by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

