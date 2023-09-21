Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF comprises 2.0% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of DIVI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $409.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

