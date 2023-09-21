Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.8 %

AVY stock opened at $183.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

