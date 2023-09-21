Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 15,151 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,010,695 shares of company stock valued at $930,569,792 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $163.88 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

