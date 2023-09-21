Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $205.29 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $194.05 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.