Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $17.03 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 852,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.42.

Shares of EL opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

