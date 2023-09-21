Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $223,000 Stock Position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned 0.11% of InflaRx worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 634.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 61,963 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 275.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in InflaRx by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFRX stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

