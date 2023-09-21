Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $24.27 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $24,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after buying an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,569,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,694,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $455.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

