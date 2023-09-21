Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $26.70 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

