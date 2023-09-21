Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $277,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 93.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 716.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AVY shares. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $183.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average is $175.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

