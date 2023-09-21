Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.86 and its 200-day moving average is $234.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.