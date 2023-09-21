Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases Shares of 3,677 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 44,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,280 ($15.86) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.38) to GBX 1,050 ($13.01) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $64.63 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

