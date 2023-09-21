Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

