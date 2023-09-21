Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,594 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Southern were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

