Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 5,660 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $157.23 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.