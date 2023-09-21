Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 60,637 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,637 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 87.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.68.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

