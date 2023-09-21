Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 9,150 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.